Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months.

Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.

”(It’s a) huge red flag that if there were that many being referred and in need of dermatologist services, something is broken in the system,” said Michel.

Michel said he was worried it was cancerous. He then found out Michel said he then found out he was one of 400 referrals to the sole Mercy dermatologist.

“If this one doctor has 400 referrals, and I’m one of 400, I’m thinking, well, I hadn’t heard back in 10 days about getting an appointment,” said Michel. “We’re really short of dermatologists.”

Michel said he isn’t so worried about himself but more for others who may need life-changing surgery.

“If you wait months to get a diagnosis and then wait many months more for surgery, knowing that it’s cancerous, hate that for anyone,” said Michel.

Michel said he has heard many dermatologists have gone independent, but even those are hard to get into.

“Why don’t you have more? Why do they leave and go independent?” said Michel. “Is it because they can make more money? Is it because they don’t like the services where they’re working?”

Mercy sent us a statement saying it has one dermatologist and one physician assistant.

CoxHealth officials said they have two dermatologists and two primary care physicians and are adding a third.

Mercy officials said independent doctors meet many needs. Both said recruiting for this specialty area is challenging because of shortages.

