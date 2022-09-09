Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks

Ozarks man worried about others as waits for dermatologists could take months.
Ozarks man worried about others as waits for dermatologists could take months.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months.

Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.

”(It’s a) huge red flag that if there were that many being referred and in need of dermatologist services, something is broken in the system,” said Michel.

Michel said he was worried it was cancerous. He then found out Michel said he then found out he was one of 400 referrals to the sole Mercy dermatologist.

“If this one doctor has 400 referrals, and I’m one of 400, I’m thinking, well, I hadn’t heard back in 10 days about getting an appointment,” said Michel. “We’re really short of dermatologists.”

Michel said he isn’t so worried about himself but more for others who may need life-changing surgery.

“If you wait months to get a diagnosis and then wait many months more for surgery, knowing that it’s cancerous, hate that for anyone,” said Michel.

Michel said he has heard many dermatologists have gone independent, but even those are hard to get into.

“Why don’t you have more? Why do they leave and go independent?” said Michel. “Is it because they can make more money? Is it because they don’t like the services where they’re working?”

Mercy sent us a statement saying it has one dermatologist and one physician assistant.

CoxHealth officials said they have two dermatologists and two primary care physicians and are adding a third.

Mercy officials said independent doctors meet many needs. Both said recruiting for this specialty area is challenging because of shortages.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
Firefighters battle fire at Dawt Mill in Ozark County, Mo.
Firefighters battled fire at Dawt Mill in Ozark County, Mo.
(Courtesy KCTV) Britt Reid is set to plead guilty in the DWI crash that left Ariel Young...
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer pulled over an off-duty deputy.
Man impersonating officer pulls over deputy

Latest News

Our weekend starts off warm before rain chances and a cold front will cool us down briefly.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm start to our weekend lined up!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm to start the coming weekend out
FILE - Missouri Republican Governor-elect Eric Greitens delivers a victory speech along side...
Judge: Greitens case sent to Texas partly to limit publicity
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, walks out to talk to starting pitcher Adam...
Wainwright, Molina tie battery record in Cards’ loss to Nats