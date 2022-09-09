Prosecutors seeking death penalty in case against James Phelps in Dallas County

Authorities have arrested James Phelps in connection to the case of a woman missing for nearly...
Authorities have arrested James Phelps in connection to the case of a woman missing for nearly two months.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against James Phelps, accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County.

Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater in the summer of 2021. They also face charges of kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse. Norton has a criminal setting scheduled for April 26.

Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather. Tests returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in November confirmed the remains matched with Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County, saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

Phelps returns to court in January.

