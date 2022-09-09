Reid expects Chiefs to be fully healthy for season-opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are not listing any players with injury designations following Friday’s practice.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who the team said missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness, was a limited participant Friday.

The Chiefs clean bill of health heading into the season-opener comes following a preseason which saw wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster miss practices and two games with a sore knee. Clark told media members Friday he missed was away from the team following the final preseason game after testing positive for COVID.

Kansas City’s opponent hasn’t been quite as healthy. The Arizona Cardinals come into Sunday without suspended superstar wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. Second-year receiver Rondale Moore is dealing with a hamstring injury and tight end Zach Ertz is probable due to a calf issue. Defensive end J.J. Watt is also dealing with a calf issue.

During the Andy Reid tenure in Kansas City, the Chiefs are 8-1 in season-opening games. That 8-1 mark includes a 5-0 record in road openers. The Chiefs are six-point favorites and the over/under for the game is currently 54.

Kansas City’s opening game kicks off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on KCTV5. CBS’ broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be in Glendale on the call.

A short turnaround follows the Chiefs’ first game as KC will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Amazon Prime’s first “Thursday Night Football” broadcast Sept. 15.

