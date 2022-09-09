ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man from Greene County.

Jon Krawczuk, 83, disappeared Thursday around 10 a.m. from his home on South York Avenue in Springfield.

Investigators say Krawczuk suffers from memory loss. They believed he was heading to Walmart but never returned home.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-862-7911.

