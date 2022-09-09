Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports drop in COVID-19 cases; vaccine opportunities announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - As the summer begins to wind down, COVID-19 cases continue to decline with it.

The current rolling seven-day daily average for COVID-19 cases in Greene County is 43 compared to 58 this time in August.

With fall festivities and flu season on the horizon, health leaders say getting your COVID-19 vaccine or booster can help you be prepared and prevent severe illness and hospitalization. To continue providing opportunities for the community to get vaccinated and be protected against COVID-19, Springfield-Greene County Health will host pop-up vaccination clinics for individuals 5 years of age and older during the week of Sept. 12-17.

Beginning the week of Sept. 12, the Springfield-Greene county Health Department will offer the updated boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for those 12 and older who have not been vaccinated in the last two months at its pop-up clinics.

A COVID-19 updated booster event will be held on Sept. 24 at Kickapoo High School, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave., from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for those eligible. Appointments are required for this event and can be made at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211.

Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic) will be closed the week of Sept. 12-17 and will begin offering updated boosters the week of Sept. 19. To accommodate demand, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be by appointment only at Westside Public Health Center through the month of September. To make an appointment, please call 417-874-1211 or visit vaccine417.com.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or their first booster shot at a Springfield-Greene County Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

Tuesday, September 13

Willard Library – 304 E. Jackson St., Willard, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Pfizer (5+) offered.

Thursday, September 15

Kulture City at Westside Public Health Center – 660 S. Scenic, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Midtown Carnegie Library – 397 E. Central, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+) offered.

Friday, September 16

Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (6+)

Saturday, September 17

Anchor Church – 2216 W. College St., from 9 p.m.-11 a.m. Pfizer (5+) offered.

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer (5+) offered.

