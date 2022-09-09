Springfield Police Department warns parents to monitor video gaming

Springfield Police give tips on how to keep your kids safe online
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The information age we find ourselves in has given us access to the wealth of human knowledge and the ability to interact with people locally and globally. But the information age also has a dark side, specifically with online gaming.

The online gaming platform Roblox has 54 million people playing each day. Half of them are children. And while seemingly innocent, the game can include sexually explicit, racist, and other harmful content while giving online predators a direct line of communication with young children.

“To parents, have these conversations with your kids talk about what the line is.” Said SPD Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters. “If they feel uncomfortable, make sure that your kids know that it’s okay to come and talk to you and that you can be that trusted adult if they’re put in a situation where they feel uncomfortable.”

Swaters also says to utilize parental controls to ensure your kids aren’t speaking with anyone they don’t already know. Still, if they are, it’s essential to tell them never to give any personal information or send pictures to an unknown gamer.

She also said that how you have the conversation with your kids is just as important as the conversation itself. For more information on how to have these conversations and further educate yourself on your kid’s online activity, visit missingkids.org for education and resources.

