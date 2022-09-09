Springfield suicide rates are higher than region, state and national averages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and this week the Springfield-Greene County Health Department released some unsettling numbers that shows suicide is definitely a community concern.

While it may not be as talked about as COVID or heart disease, suicide is a public health issue in Springfield. Not only is the metro area’s suicide-mortality and depression rate higher than the regional, state and national averages, but it’s the seventh leading cause of death in Springfield killing more people than diabetes, kidney disease and chronic liver disease.

Once ever five-and-a-half days, someone in the Queen City takes their own life.

“The ‘why’ is tough,” answered Burrell Behavioral Health Director of Outpatient Services Crystal Beckham when asked why Springfield’s suicide numbers are higher than other places. “But what we can talk about is ‘stigma’ because until recently suicide and mental health just wasn’t talked about, particularly in cultures where self-reliance has long been valued like Missouri and in the Ozarks. It’s taken us longer than some other places to break through that stigma. But people are starting to access services now more than ever.”

And lest you think suicide is a problem people deal with as they grow older and the hardships of life take their toll...

“The stats show us that ages 12-17 are suffering from an epidemic of suicide across the country,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns.

“It’s actually the second-leading cause of death for young teens in the United States,” Beckham added. “Increased isolation with COVID and digital isolation have likely impacted our younger generation.”

In fact the pandemic has played a role in the mental health of all age groups.

“The pandemic had a huge impact on our social constructs,” Towns explained. “It’s O.K. to be mad and frustrated that we have gone through all of this collectively. But what I would ask is that people try to overcome that anger and frustration by seeking healthy ways to deal with it.”

On the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s website (health.springfieldmo.gov/5644/Mental-Health) you can find a host of various resources as well as mental health screening quizzes on a variety of subjects to assess your own needs.

And besides watching for warning signs in others, you can also help by openly talking about the subject.

“You’re not going to plant the idea of suicide by asking the question,” Beckham pointed out. “One way we can help lower these statistics is by talking about it. Having an open conversation about mental health and emotional struggles helps to reduce the stigma and when that happens people reach out for services. But we recognize most people are not equipped with the skills to talk about suicide which is why last year we began the ONE Movement. We partnered with 30 businesses and over 1,500 community members who have taken the pledge and received free suicide prevention training. All it takes is one person to save a life and you can be the one.”

The ONE movement that Beckham mentioned is open to any business, organization or individual in the area. You can learn more and download the ONE pledge at www.burrellcenter.com/ONE.

Also be aware of the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number (988) and the Burrell Crisis Line which is available to southwest Missourians (1-800-494-7355).

