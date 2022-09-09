Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot and that police are searching for two suspects.

Officials haven’t specified the conditions of the victims, according to KENS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted: “We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates.”

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
Firefighters battle fire at Dawt Mill in Ozark County, Mo.
Firefighters battled fire at Dawt Mill in Ozark County, Mo.
(Courtesy KCTV) Britt Reid is set to plead guilty in the DWI crash that left Ariel Young...
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer pulled over an off-duty deputy.
Man impersonating officer pulls over deputy

Latest News

EPA finds 16 deficiencies at BCP Ingredients.
On Your Side Investigation: EPA Inspection finds 16 deficiencies at Verona, Mo. chemical plant
Republican South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis looks over papers at his desk before debate about a...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Grand jury reportedly probing Trump leadership PAC
Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison