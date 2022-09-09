Volunteer Ozarks: Bike MS 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to ride!

Bike MS is hosting its annual Ozarks ride on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11. Daniel Posey caught up with Bike MS Director, Bethany Spilhaus to give you a preview of what this two-day ride will look like this year. Plus, get an idea of the volunteer roles available and how much money this organized event has raised for multiple sclerosis research.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.