Volunteer Ozarks: Bike MS 2022

Get ready to ride or volunteer for Bike MS 2022! Daniel Posey & Bike MS Director, Bethany Spilhaus, show you what to expect at the event on September 10 & 11.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to ride!

Bike MS is hosting its annual Ozarks ride on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11. Daniel Posey caught up with Bike MS Director, Bethany Spilhaus to give you a preview of what this two-day ride will look like this year. Plus, get an idea of the volunteer roles available and how much money this organized event has raised for multiple sclerosis research.

