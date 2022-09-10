Springfield-Greene County Health Department leaders plan to give out updated boosters to those who need it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County health leaders urge you to get the updated COVID-19 booster to protect your family.

Vaccine417.com is where you can find COVID-19 and flu vaccines near you, whether Pfizer or Moderna. It includes the new COVID-19 boosters released to protect against the coronavirus strain virus.

Steven Lambert says he will get the booster to help his family.

“With my wife working in the healthcare field and losing another loved one to it, going to have to do it,” said Lambert.

Sept. 12, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer the new boosters shots at its pop-up clinics.

Whitney Mann, with Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said they are ready to help the community.

“Coming in pretty stable as we have been receiving other vaccines,” said Mann. “We are ready to go and have enough shots to vaccinate folks.”

The updated shots are from Pfizer and Moderna. They are for people who have not been vaccinated in the last two months.

Lambert said he initially was unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine. His sister-in-law died after contracting the virus.

“It attacked her, it was weird, it attacked her nervous system,” said Lambert. “She was young, the late 40s, hit her nervous system. Within a week, everything shut down.”

Jenni Shipley works in the health field. She plans to get the new booster as well.

“To protect the people that need it,” said Shipley. “It’s good to have, especially those that I work with because I do work with some people who are immunocompromised.”

Mann said it is essential to get the new booster because of holidays and family events coming up.

“Young children might not be fully vaccinated yet, and they’re a bit more vulnerable or susceptible in that regard, so getting boosted adds that extra layer of protection for your family,” said Mann.

Health department officials said getting your flu shots are also important. You can get them at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine safely, but you do need both to be protected from each virus.

Both Lambert and Shipley said the vaccines are vital, so your family member isn’t the next death on a statistic.

“Overly cautious, and my wife works in the healthcare field, so that kind of seals the deal,” said Lambert

“Simply just helps them. It can make us be in a safer environment,” said Shipley.

