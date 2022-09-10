TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening.

The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m.

The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound lanes for a short time. We do not know the extent of the injuries.

MoDOT reopened the interstate to traffic around 6:30 p.m.

