TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening.
The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m.
The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound lanes for a short time. We do not know the extent of the injuries.
MoDOT reopened the interstate to traffic around 6:30 p.m.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.