TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m.
The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening.

The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m.

The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound lanes for a short time. We do not know the extent of the injuries.

MoDOT reopened the interstate to traffic around 6:30 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances this evening & Sunday morning
Missouri running back Elijah Young, right, is tackled by Kansas State safety Josh Hayes during...
K-State blows out Mizzou in first meeting since 2011
Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
Sanders helps No. 16 Arkansas rocket past South Carolina
Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
PICTURES: Arkansas defeats South Carolina