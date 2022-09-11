Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County

John Michael Montgomery suffered several broken ribs after his bus overturned on I-75 South
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery will headline the 2022 event taking place at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water.(Press Release)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star John Michael Montgomery was injured after his bus overturned in Campbell County on Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement. The 2001 Prevost Featherlite was traveling on I-75 South near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when it hit the embankment and overturned, the report stated. The right lane was closed for several hours as crews worked to overturn the vehicle.

#UPDATE The RV is now upright. All lanes are expected to be open by 5 p.m., officials said. . . . Heads up! This...

Posted by WVLT on Friday, September 9, 2022

The star suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well, he said. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, according to Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Motorcycle crash
Man dies from injuries suffered in Springfield motorcycle crash
Travis Foley arrested and charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy
St. Clair deputies arrest fire chief on charges of statutory rape and statutory sodomy
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022

Latest News

Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas enters Top 10
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County.
Small earthquake shakes Izard County, Ark. community
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first...
Chiefs hoping to keep September success rolling in season-opener
Weekend events
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks