Ebenezer, Mo. firefighters battle fire at the Noble Hill landfill; impacting air quality

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The stench of burnt garbage from a Greene County landfill fire is causing concern over air quality.

The fire ignited at the Noble Hill landfill north of Willard Thursday night. The Ebenezer Fire Protection District says the garbage burned for about an hour,r and the cause is undetermined. Many 911 callers saw the smoke from Highway 13.

Ebenezer firefighters say that the pollution probably did add some to the area, but it is not something people who live nea aboutrby should be concerned.

They say it took around eight or nine firefighters to put out the fire.

Ebenezer firefighters battle fire at the Noble Hill Landfill (KY3)

“When you think about all the stuff that ends up at a landfill is no surprise that something could lead to a fire,” said Micah Latch, Firefighter. “They are aerosol cans and stuff like that which can eventually get that ignition point.”

Ebenezer crews say it’s not their first time responding to a fire at the landfill.

“We’ve got a lot of procedures in place that we can easily gain access in and out of there, especially after hours when they’re close,” said Latch.

“Burning all that garbage and trash and everything, there is a harsh smell that’s got to be coming from there,” said William King, who lives right across the highway from the landfill. “I think somebody needs to take a look into it and make some kind of difference or change or something about it.”

