Ebenezer, Mo. firefighters battle fire at the Noble Hill landfill; impacting air quality

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The stench of burnt garbage from a Greene County landfill fire is causing concern over air quality.

The fire ignited at the Noble Hill landfill north of Willard Thursday night. The Ebenezer Fire Protection District says the garbage burned for about an hour,r and the cause is undetermined. Many 911 callers saw the smoke from Highway 13.

Ebenezer firefighters say that the pollution probably did add some to the area, but it is not something people who live nea aboutrby should be concerned.

They say it took around eight or nine firefighters to put out the fire.

Ebenezer firefighters battle fire at the Noble Hill Landfill
Ebenezer firefighters battle fire at the Noble Hill Landfill(KY3)

“When you think about all the stuff that ends up at a landfill is no surprise that something could lead to a fire,” said Micah Latch, Firefighter. “They are aerosol cans and stuff like that which can eventually get that ignition point.”

Ebenezer crews say it’s not their first time responding to a fire at the landfill.

“We’ve got a lot of procedures in place that we can easily gain access in and out of there, especially after hours when they’re close,” said Latch.

“Burning all that garbage and trash and everything, there is a harsh smell that’s got to be coming from there,” said William King, who lives right across the highway from the landfill. “I think somebody needs to take a look into it and make some kind of difference or change or something about it.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 8,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 800 new cases
Travis Foley arrested and charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy
St. Clair deputies arrest fire chief on charges of statutory rape and statutory sodomy
St. Clair County Deputies arrest Sac-Osage fire Chief for statutory rape and statutory sodomy
Southwest Missouri fire departments give out free smoke alarms and explain their importance
Kansas City Royals fans take cover under an umbrella during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Victor Reyes drives in 3 runs as Tigers beat Royals