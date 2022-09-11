FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances this evening & to start Sunday out

Good Saturday evening to you all! As advertised, we all stay warm for our Saturday with highs pushing mainly into the lower to middle 80s across the Ozarks. With an upper-level low south of the Missouri Bootheel, we did see some isolated to widely scattered showers & thunderstorms in parts of the Ozarks east of U.S. 65 and south of I-44 for the afternoon and early evening. While those will try to continue this evening, we have our next cold front knocking on the door.

Ahead of the front, the upper-level low will keep some isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms going for areas east of U.S. 65 this evening. The rain with the front will actually be behind the front. Those rain chances will still be just outside of our area by late tonight.

Through the overnight and into Sunday morning, additional scattered showers and few thunderstorms will work from west to east across the Ozarks. By 7 a.m., some rain could be lingering in the eastern and northeastern parts of the Ozarks. In general, the rain should be gone by the time you head out to breakfast, church or whatever you have planned for Sunday morning.

As far as how much additional rain to expect, areas in the eastern Ozarks could see an additional half inch or less. For areas that haven’t seen rain yet, your totals should stay at half an inch or less. While some locally heavier pockets of rain will be possible, it shouldn’t amount to any flooding concerns. It’s still something we’ll keep an eye on.

As for skies and temperatures for the rest of our Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will waste no time turning to mostly sunny skies through late morning and into the afternoon. With a north breeze kicking in behind the front and drier air working in, we’ll have highs top out in the lower 70s across much of the Ozarks.

Looking at the start of the new work and school week, the upper-level low behind the front will be centered over the Great Lakes. This, with dry air in place, means a chilly start to our Monday and a mild afternoon for us.

How chilly are we talking about? How about temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s? The last time we had numbers this chilly this year was back on May 27th. The first time we saw numbers like this last September was back on the 21st. After that chilly start, the light breeze and dry air will all work together with sunny skies and push highs back into the upper 70s for Monday afternoon. That’s not a bad Monday lined up for us.

However, look at what takes place as we work through the middle and the rest of this week. Another upper-level high will build in and allow temperatures to go back on a warming trend.

Enough dry air stays in place where before we deal with warm to almost hot afternoons Tuesday through Saturday, we will have lows drop off nicely into the upper 50s and lower 60s through this stretch. However, our normal high for the rest of the coming week should be around 82°. After highs in the middle 80s on Tuesday, we’ll push into the upper 80s for Wednesday through Friday. Unfortunately, I do expect highs to push back near 90° by Saturday of next week. As for additional rain, we’ll try to break this dry stretch with additional rain chances by the 21st and 22nd.

