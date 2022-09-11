Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil.

“It was because of COVID. I was like, you know, ‘If we get through this, I’m going to use whatever small amount of talent I have to fill this world with art, with beauty and positivity,’” said Jeff Parson of Fearless Jack Rabbit Art.

What Parson calls a small talent is a big ability to draw Patrick Mahomes with ease.

“When I’m at work on my lunch hour I’m drawing or painting. It’s like eating and drinking to me,” he said.

When Parson is done, he puts the art in a frame and leaves it in different places across the city.

“I leave a note on the back that says ‘this is for you and no strings attached. It’s just because you matter,’” Parson said.

On Red Friday, Parson left a picture of Travis Kelce on the Country Club Plaza. He’ll be putting out more on the day of the Chiefs’ home opening. But to know where to find them, you’ll have to check his Facebook.

“Online I may drop a clue if somebody wants to go on an easter egg hunt. But that’s not what it’s about,” he said.

According to Parson, joy is what it’s about. It’s also using a common thread like cheering on the Chiefs to unify the city he loves.

“If we can do that and be together all in one place can’t we just on a daily basis just be kind, just be nice, just give each other a little bit of joy?” Parson said.

