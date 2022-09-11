Man dies from injuries suffered in Springfield motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died from his injuries, after a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Sunshine and Luster near the new HyVee grocery store.

Springfield police say 29-year-old James Perry was speeding east on Sunshine. When he got to Luster Avenue, 85-year-old Michael Esterl turned onto Sunshine from Luster. Perry hit the side of the van.

Perry was taken to a local hospital and died Friday.

This is the 18th deadly crash in Springfield this year.

