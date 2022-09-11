Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44.

Investigators say the victim suffered minor injuries. If you have any information, you are asked to call Springfield Police.

