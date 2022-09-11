Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod for 4th on career list

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols takes up his position during the second inning...
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols takes up his position during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

