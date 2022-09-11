Singer’s 7 shutout innings lead Royals over Tigers

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk, striking out six and retiring 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span.

Kansas City jumped on the board in the first inning with Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly scoring Bobby Witt Jr. Witt had a pair of hits, including a double, his 51st extra-base hit, leading all major league rookies.

Drew Waters’ two-out double into the right-field corner scored Michael A. Taylor and Nate Eaton to expand Kansas City’s lead to 3-0 in the second inning.

In the fourth, Michael Massey hit a leadoff homer, the second time he’s gone deep this season, to make it 4-0. Each of the Royals’ RBIs were contributed by rookie hitters.

Detroit starter Tyler Alexander (3-10) went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk.

Spencer Torkelson had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit, a one-out double in the seventh.

Tigers: Detroit and LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.13 ERA) open a three-game series Monday bu hosting the Houston Astros and LHP Framer Valdez (14-5, 2.64).

Royals: Kansas City and LHP Kris Bubic (2-11, 5.40) travel to begin a three-game series in Minnesota facing RHP Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.05) on Tuesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

