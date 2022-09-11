Small earthquake shakes Izard County, Ark. community

FRANKLIN, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Izard County on Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake two miles southwest of Franklin. The earthquake hit around 4:45 a.m. The earthquake’s depth measured two miles.

As of now, no one has reported feeling it to the USGS.

