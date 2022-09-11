Small earthquake shakes Izard County, Ark. community

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County.(USGS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Izard County on Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake two miles southwest of Franklin. The earthquake hit around 4:45 a.m. The earthquake’s depth measured two miles.

As of now, no one has reported feeling it to the USGS.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Motorcycle crash
Man dies from injuries suffered in Springfield motorcycle crash
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022
The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first...
Chiefs hoping to keep September success rolling in season-opener
Weekend events
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
The Better Business Bureau says to beware of a new scam targeting consumers with student loans.
BBB: Beware of new scam targeting consumers with student loans
Highs in the low 70s
Warming trend this week