Southwest Missouri fire departments give out free smoke alarms and explain their importance

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a device that could save your life from a fire.

Battlefield firefighters went door-to-door putting in new smoke alarms for Greene County residents. They installed nearly 30 smoke detectors. Captain Brian Rush of the Battlefield Fire Protection District says they teamed up with the American Red Cross and canvassed several homes for free smoke detectors installations.

Captain Rush said now is the time to be replacing your batteries in your fire alarms or getting new ones in general

“Life dependent,” said Captain Rush. “It’s priceless.”

Rush said people need the devices in their homes.

“We really want people to if you can’t put in your own smoke alarm or if you don’t know how to give us a call, give your local fire department a call,” said Captain Rush.

Rush said it’s important to change your smoke detector batteries every time you change your clocks and have ones with an expiration date of every ten years.

Captain Rush said smoke alarms are vital for your home.

“There’s just no other better replacement for that,” said Captain Rush.

Captain Rush said smoke alarms also make firefighters’ jobs easier, so they can get to your home quickly once you hear the alarm.

“That’s the top of the line for fire protection for your home,” said Captain Rush.

Rush said it’s always better to be proactive when your life is at stake.

“Smoke alarms save lives, and we want them in every home,” said Captain Rush. “We want working good smoke alarms in every single occupancy.”

If you don’t have working smoke detectors call your local fire department to see if they free installations.

The American Red Cross also gives out smoke alarms. CLICK HERE for the information.

