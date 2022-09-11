St. Clair deputies arrest fire chief on charges of statutory rape and statutory sodomy

Sac-Osage fire chief arrested and charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - St. Clair County deputies arrested the fire chief for the Sac-Osage Fire Protection District.

Travis Foley, 37, faces charges of first-degree statutory rape with a child under 14, second-degree statutory rape, and second-degree statutory sodomy. A judge did not issue a bond.

Foley has served as the fire chief for the district for nearly ten years.

“The community just has to pull together and realize there are good people in this world. Not everybody is evil, there are good people,” said Foley’s former Sac-Osage Assistant Chief Rob Lee. “I think he has taken advantage of people because of his power.”

Rob Lee worked for the Sac-Osage Fire Protection District for 12 years until he and Foley had a falling out a year and a half ago.

“You know, I have seven children, five of them being girls. And so, you know, I just can’t imagine. It makes me angry. And my heart just goes out to the victim.” Lee said.

Lee added that this situation would never be forgotten and will be difficult to move past. But as long as the community can come together, he believes they will get through this.

