Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a home in Ozark, Mo.

Firefighters say the fire started Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of W Nettle Ct. The home was fully engulfed in flames. They say no one was home at the time of the fire. Two pets died in the fire.

A Doordash driver caught the fire on camera.

“Every person in that neighborhood was on their lawn watching, and there were fire departments coming from all ends,” said Shawna Parnell. “As we were leaving, fire departments were coming from Springfield, too. I just really hope everyone is ok.”

Neighbors shared they had never seen a house fire this large.

“Whenever I walked outside, I could feel the heat from it, and it was immense heat,” said Kaitlyn Edens, a neighbor. “I am sending prayers for the family, and I hope they get the closure they need.”

Dispatch says a neighbor got into the home and ensured everyone escaped.

The Ozark fire chief says there was significant damage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

