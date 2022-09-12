FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Taste of fall holding on for Monday

Good Sunday evening to you all! We did a complete turnaround with our weather setup today. As advertised, we had our cold front come on through late last night and into this morning. As it passed, we had quite a bit of cloud cover and scattered showers pass through parts of the Ozarks. Once we got past 8 or 9 o’clock this morning, we were done with our rain chances for the rest of the day. Including Saturday’s scattered showers and t-storms in the eastern Ozarks, the whole area averaged out to just 0.2″ of total rainfall. While we did have some areas that didn’t see a drop, some areas east and northeast of Springfield did see some heavier pockets of rain range between 1.5″ and almost 4 inches of rain.

Now, we find ourselves behind the cold front as it continues to push to the east and southeast. Behind the front, the west and northwesterly wind from the departing low to the east and high pressure to our west is pulling in drier air to set the tone for much of this week.

With dry air and clear skies in place for tonight with an upper-level low over the Upper Midwest keeping us on the cooler side of the jet upstairs, it will lead to a downright chilly start to our Monday. A good number of spots in the area should drop back to 50° by sunrise Monday morning. There are spots that could easily drop back into the upper 40s before sunrise.

After we get past a chilly morning which could require a light jacket, we’ll have the same dry air and clear skies warm us up nicely through the rest of the day. We’ll waste no time pushing into the middle 70s by the lunch hour and near 79° for Monday afternoon highs across the area.

We’ll do it all over again for Tuesday. After lows will only drop back into the middle 50s Tuesday morning, we’ll push highs a little warmer for the afternoon. With temperatures expected to top out in the middle 80s, these numbers don’t look bad.

However, the warming trend that starts on Tuesday will be due to a returning upper-level ridge from the west. You can see how it will impact our weather across the Ozarks for the middle of the week.

The dry air will keep sunny skies in place for Wednesday with no rain chances in sight. With this setup, we’ll have lows go from the upper 50s Wednesday morning to highs back in the upper 80s across the Ozarks.

By the coming weekend, the ridge will restructure itself with the new center of the ridge over New Mexico and western Texas on Saturday. I still expect this setup to keep on bringing in more warmer air as we stay fairly dry. While I can’t rule out the potential for a little disturbance to ride around the ridge and clip the Ozarks with some isolated shower and thunderstorm chances for Sunday, the vast majority of the coming weekend does look dry.

As for highs, we should be seeing average highs around 81° by Thursday and for the coming weekend. However, the setup we’ll have in place will push highs into the upper 80s for Thursday and right around 90° for the coming weekend. Based on our indications, let’s keep our fingers crossed that we can see better rain chances return early next week around the 21st.

