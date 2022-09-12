Judge suspends hearing on the future of Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo.

This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge...
This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo.
By KY3 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3/AP) - A Cedar County, Missouri, judge suspended a court hearing on Monday surrounding the future of Agape Boarding School in Stockton.

The hearing resumes on September 21. The suspension followed procedural motions involving a witness.

Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night to close Agape Boarding School in Stockton after the Missouri attorney general’s office, and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there. Munton’s order, if carried out, would require the removal of all 63 boys at Agape and require assessments of their health, safety and well-being.

Allegations of physical and sexual abuse at Agape and nearby Christian boarding school Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch prompted a state law last year requiring stricter oversight of such facilities. Among other things, the new law allows state or local authorities to petition the court for the closure of a facility if there is believed to be an immediate health or safety threat to the children.

Last year, Agape’s longtime doctor, David Smock, was charged with child sex crimes, and five employees were charged with low-level abuse counts. Schmitt’s office contended that 22 workers should have been charged and with more serious crimes. But in Missouri, only the local prosecutor can file charges, and Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither has said no additional employees would be charged.

Meanwhile, the husband-and-wife founders of Circle of Hope, Boyd and Stephanie Householder, face a combined 99 charges that include child abuse and neglect, sex crimes, and other counts. The school was ordered to shut down in 2020 amid the investigation.

Several lawsuits filed on behalf of former students also have named Agape and Circle of Hope.

