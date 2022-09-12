Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties.

Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.

Investigators say, Blake, 18 years old at the time of the crimes, assaulted the girl on at least two occasions in 2018. The victim told both the Springfield Child Advocacy Center and Lebanon police that Blake sexually assaulted her twice during the summer of 2018. The victim said she met Blake at a rally for their Marshfield church and started dating soon after.

