MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week

This is the first phase of the James River widening and resurfacing project.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect delays as some road construction projects begin this week. This is the first phase of the James River widening and resurfacing project.

The first bridge is west of West Bypass. The other is the bridge between Greene County Route MM and Sunshine Street. Drivers can expect single-lane closures for the next couple of months while crews repair and replace the pavement on the bridges.

“Have some narrow lanes here for several months while we’re replacing that pavement will place barrier wall protecting the workers and protecting the traveling public while we remove that pavement coming into the bridges,” said Resident Engineer with MoDOT Brad Gripka.

The projects are just part of a multiphase project that will lead to additional lanes on the freeway.

“Starting next spring, we’re going to come in starting on the west end between Campbell and Kansas and start the first phase of the James River widening project,” said Gripka. “Then the following year, we’ll start the next phase from National to Campbell.”

Crews are asking drivers to pay attention and help keep everyone on the roads safe.

“Slow down or work zones, pay attention, stay off your phone, because we have workers out here working 24 hours, and we just ask everybody to be alert and to slow down in our work zone,” said Gripka.

This is just the first phase of the James River project. The whole project is expected to be completed by November 2024. For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

