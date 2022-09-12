Neighbors express concerns over flooding from the Kansas Expressway Extension project

Neighbors express concerns over flooding from Kansas Expressway Extension project.
Neighbors express concerns over flooding from Kansas Expressway Extension project.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors have complaints about the Kansas Expressway Extension project in southern Greene County. Some neighbors said they’re dealing with rainwater damage of thousands of dollars.

Homeowner Bill Lach’s backyard connects to the roughly $30 million project. He says the flooding coming from it is something he has never seen before

“Never in the 15 years that we’ve lived here, experienced any flooding in this yard whatsoever,” said Lach.

Lach said almost every significant rain, his backyard floods and rushes down to the front of his house. Lach said a lot of his backyard has eroded, tree roots are showing, and that’s not all the damage.

“(He says the costs is) somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 to $15,000,” said Lach.

Greene County Highway Department’s Chief Engineer, Mark Webb, said they have stormwater prevention features installed. Webb said he does not think the project has contributed to the flooding in people’s backyards.

“I don’t think the construction is necessarily made that an issue any more than just normal,” said Webb.

Lach said before the construction, there was a forest across from his backyard, which helped prevent the floods. But work crews cleared all of the trees.

“The forest acted as a sponge and retained all the rainwater,” said Lach. “It shifted the water from running there over to here.”

Greene County Highway Officials said they believe the erosion control devices they placed have done a good job.

Lach said he wants the project to be finished on time but worries about the condition of his land.

“Completed as fast as possible without any delays and secondly, to have my yard restored to the condition it was prior,” said Lach.

“Offer what we can at that moment, but ultimately, some of these issues will be resolved as time goes on,” said Webb.

Greene County highway engineers said they couldn’t say if the county would help landowners whose yards have been damaged. But, they encourage you to reach out to them if you live near the project and have similar damage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Motorcycle crash
Man dies from injuries suffered in Springfield motorcycle crash
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Travis Foley arrested and charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy
St. Clair deputies arrest fire chief on charges of statutory rape and statutory sodomy

Latest News

Quiet skies lined up for much of this week with nice temperatures to start
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Taste of fall holding on for Monday
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Arizona...
Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals
Bubba Wallace celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas...
Wallace holds off boss, title contenders to win at Kansas
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 8,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds zero new cases