Neighbors express concerns over flooding from the Kansas Expressway Extension project

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors have complaints about the Kansas Expressway Extension project in southern Greene County. Some neighbors said they’re dealing with rainwater damage of thousands of dollars.

Homeowner Bill Lach’s backyard connects to the roughly $30 million project. He says the flooding coming from it is something he has never seen before

“Never in the 15 years that we’ve lived here, experienced any flooding in this yard whatsoever,” said Lach.

Lach said almost every significant rain, his backyard floods and rushes down to the front of his house. Lach said a lot of his backyard has eroded, tree roots are showing, and that’s not all the damage.

“(He says the costs is) somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 to $15,000,” said Lach.

Greene County Highway Department’s Chief Engineer, Mark Webb, said they have stormwater prevention features installed. Webb said he does not think the project has contributed to the flooding in people’s backyards.

“I don’t think the construction is necessarily made that an issue any more than just normal,” said Webb.

Lach said before the construction, there was a forest across from his backyard, which helped prevent the floods. But work crews cleared all of the trees.

“The forest acted as a sponge and retained all the rainwater,” said Lach. “It shifted the water from running there over to here.”

Greene County Highway Officials said they believe the erosion control devices they placed have done a good job.

Lach said he wants the project to be finished on time but worries about the condition of his land.

“Completed as fast as possible without any delays and secondly, to have my yard restored to the condition it was prior,” said Lach.

“Offer what we can at that moment, but ultimately, some of these issues will be resolved as time goes on,” said Webb.

Greene County highway engineers said they couldn’t say if the county would help landowners whose yards have been damaged. But, they encourage you to reach out to them if you live near the project and have similar damage.

