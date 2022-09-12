OTC Veteran’s Upward Bound program expands its reach across southwest Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College’s Veterans Upward Bound program is expanding its reach.

The U.S. Department of Education renewed OTC’s Federal TRIO Grant for an additional five years at $1.4 million. The initial grant in 2017 established a Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program to assist Greene County veterans with their pursuit of post-secondary education. With the grant renewal, the VUB may now assist veterans from 15 counties throughout southwest Missouri.

“Our grant provides services that are totally free to veterans, and what we like to focus on is everything a veteran needs before they go into college,” said Veterans Upward Bound Director Michelle Ciesielski.

She says the grant services include advising, academic support, referral to community veterans’ resources, financial aid guidance, and veterans’ benefits counseling to prepare vets to attend any college or university of their choosing.

”When people are able to connect with others doing the same thing and going through the same experiences, they’re much more likely to be successful and complete that degree.”

Angela Slater is a first-generation college student. She served in the army for a year and a half. As a single mom going through several challenges, she eventually returned to the Ozarks and began searching for her next step through education at OTC. She says that’s where the VUB came in.

”I walked in. I was super nervous; it was my son and me,” said Slater. “I just told them straight up. I don’t think I belong here. I don’t feel like I could pass the class. I don’t feel like school is something I am capable of.”

She says she was immediately met with encouraging words and the skills to succeed later. She now credits this program with helping her graduate with her associate’s degree and find her passion. Slater also says expanding the program to 15 more counties will change the lives of even more veterans across the Ozarks.

”Veterans like me who are going through things and just need that assurance that hey, we’ve got your back, we’ll get you through it,” Slater said. “I think it’s going to impact way more than we ever expect.”

Most veterans qualify for this program. Eligibility considers the veteran’s household income, first-generation college student status (neither parent is a college graduate), disability status, and other variables. Veterans must have better than a dishonorable discharge and demonstrate a need for assistance in their pursuit of higher education.

Students interested in accessing the VUB grant resources should call (417) 447-7840 or visit otc.edu/vub.

