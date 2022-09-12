Patriotic service in Branson honored victims of 9/11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Veterans, first responders, and families gathered at Branson Landing for a special tribute to the lives lost in the attacks.

“It’s a day of remembrance,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton, “we are stronger as a united nation.”

The event, organized by the Branson’s Veteran’s Task Force, and hosted by the Brett family, had a musical performance by the Huges Brothers, a speech given by artist and comedian Yakov Smirnoff, a raising of the flag by Branson and Taney County fire departments and a 21 gun salute conducted by a group of Vietnam veterans accompanied by the playing of taps.

Retired Sargent Major Jim Davis served in Vietnam with the Marine Corps. He said he’s proud to come to honor the fallen.

While the crowd was filled with somber and mournful faces, there was a sense of unity. The event showed what brings us together as a nation. On days like this, differences are put aside to make way for us to come together as Americans to remember what we’ve lost and how far we’ve come.

