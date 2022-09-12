Queen of Clean: How to remove ketchup stains

Queen of Clean: How to remove ketchup stains
Queen of Clean: How to remove ketchup stains(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
Quick ways to remove ketchup from clothes or other fabrics. Learn how to remove KETCHUP spills naturally.

How to:

1. Remove as much of the stain as you can and blot with a cloth.

2. Mix a small about of detergent and cold water together and blot until the stain begins to disappear.

3. If you still have a stain, combine 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and one part Dawn Ultra Dish Soap. Work it into the stain and allow it to sit for 15 minutes, then rinse.

4. If the stain is gone, launder as usual

5. Still have a stain? Use Carbona Stain Devils for Ketchup and Sauce according to directions. Find Stain Devils in grocery and big box stores in the laundry spotter area. They are small yellow bottles for special stains.

For More information: QueenOfClean.com

