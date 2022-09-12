St. Louis Cardinals announce tickets for postseason

Tickets for potential Wild Card & NLDS home games go on sale this week
By Jacob Klevorn
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the St. Louis Cardinals get closer and closer to the postseason and playoff baseball, tickets for a potential Wild Card game and the NLDS will go on sale Friday, September 16.

Tickets for three potential Wild Card and NLDS games are starting as low as $20. These tickets will be available on cardinals.com or by calling 314-345-9000. All tickets will be digitally delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.

If the Cardinals win the NL Central and finish with the third-best record among the three NL division winners, Busch Stadium will be the home for those three games on Friday, October 7 (Game 1), Saturday, October 8 (Game 2), and Sunday, October 9 (Game 3, if necessary).

If the Cardinals win and advance to the NLDS as either NL division winner or as a Wild Card team, they will host NLDS Game 3 (Friday, October 14) and Game 4 (Saturday, October 15) at Busch Stadium.

If the Cardinals advance as a NL division leader with either the first or second-best record, they could potentially host three NLDS games at Busch Stadium. They would host Game 1 (Tuesday, October 11), Game 2 (Wednesday, October 12), and potentially Game 5 (Sunday, October 16) if necessary.

Ticket details for possible National League Championship and World Series games will be announced at a later date.

