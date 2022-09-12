Supporters of C-Street’s Jefferson Avenue Footbridge hope for funding to begin restoration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield is applying for a grant to repair the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on historic Commercial Street.

A public-private group has been working to fix the bridge for six years. It remains closed.

“The biggest thing we’ve been focusing on is getting the funding to do the project,” Paula Brookshire, a principal engineer for Public Works, says. Brookshire has been part of the project since the bridge closed in 2016.

The city has secured federal funding to help pay for the expected $3.2 million rehabilitation.

Bids for the project show that to complete it’ll take closer to 6 million dollars.

”There are a lot of risks involved in the kind of construction we have because of the age of the bridge. Because it’s over active railroad tracks, it just takes a lot to do those things,” Brookshire says.

The bridge was initially built in 1902.

The community has also come together to fundraise. It’s just not enough. Public Works says they have not had any more cost estimates on the bridge since receiving those bids in October 2021. It says the estimates are likely still around the same price.

