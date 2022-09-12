U.S. Army Corps of Engineers educating land owners about acquisition study

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it will host a second public workshop for the Beaver Lake land acquisition study.

This workshop will provide information regarding potentially impacted properties as well as the new approach the USACE is taking to purchase land from sellers. Little Rock District leaders will be there to answer any questions on the acquisition process.

“This land acquisition study allows us to look at the impacts of purchasing the rest of the land required to operate the reservoir as intended,” said Jay Townsend with the USACE. “All roughly 500 impacted landowners that they own land that is required to operate the reservoir, but also let them though know that we’re prepared to come to the table and offer fair market value.”

Townsend says the land acquisition has been in the works for several years to address discrepancies with old surveying techniques when the lake was impounded in the 1960s. The USACE is moving forward with the study now because funding has become available to go ahead with the possible changes.

“Beaver lakes pool is in place for several reasons such as flood control, hydropower, drinking water supply, and recreation stewardship,” said Townsend. “This process is allowing us to notify customers of the situation and educate them on the benefits of that area in the reservoir. If you have a frequently underwater property, and you want to enter into negotiations with us, now is the time to comment on that.”

All of the interested individuals are invited to the workshop and are encouraged to give comments. CLICK HERE to find out more information and submit comments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.