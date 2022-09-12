U.S. Army Corps of Engineers educating land owners about acquisition study

By Noah Tucker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it will host a second public workshop for the Beaver Lake land acquisition study.

This workshop will provide information regarding potentially impacted properties as well as the new approach the USACE is taking to purchase land from sellers. Little Rock District leaders will be there to answer any questions on the acquisition process.

“This land acquisition study allows us to look at the impacts of purchasing the rest of the land required to operate the reservoir as intended,” said Jay Townsend with the USACE. “All roughly 500 impacted landowners that they own land that is required to operate the reservoir, but also let them though know that we’re prepared to come to the table and offer fair market value.”

Townsend says the land acquisition has been in the works for several years to address discrepancies with old surveying techniques when the lake was impounded in the 1960s. The USACE is moving forward with the study now because funding has become available to go ahead with the possible changes.

“Beaver lakes pool is in place for several reasons such as flood control, hydropower, drinking water supply, and recreation stewardship,” said Townsend. “This process is allowing us to notify customers of the situation and educate them on the benefits of that area in the reservoir. If you have a frequently underwater property, and you want to enter into negotiations with us, now is the time to comment on that.”

All of the interested individuals are invited to the workshop and are encouraged to give comments. CLICK HERE to find out more information and submit comments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Travis Foley arrested and charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy
St. Clair deputies arrest fire chief on charges of statutory rape and statutory sodomy
Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas

Latest News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers educating land owners about acquisition study
Highs will range from the middle 70s in the eastern Ozarks to lower 80s in the far west.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A big warm up moving into the Ozarks
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleads guilty in crash
A big warm up moving into the Ozarks