Chiefs sign kicker Matt Amendola as Harrison Butker recovers from ankle injury

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is taken off the field during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is taken off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Signs are pointing toward kicker Harrison Butker’s status possibly being unavailable for the Chiefs’ home opener.

Butker, who injured his ankle following a kickoff Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals, was not at practice Tuesday. However, a new addition to the special teams unit was at 1 Arrowhead Drive: Matt Amendola.

The Chiefs announced Tuesday afternoon they had signed Amendola to the practice squad. He has held stints with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Houston Texans.

Butker has not been ruled out for the primetime divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite still converting a 54-yard field goal and multiple extra points, he was noticeably limping during the Chiefs’ 44-21 win over the Cardinals.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, the team’s first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was also placed on injured reserve after he was carted off Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was critical of the turf inside State Farm Stadium.

“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

