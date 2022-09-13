City selects contractor for Lake Springfield master plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant.

The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.

“We contracted with CMT to be our consultants for the lake Springfield master plan, and that means that now we are ready to get started on the project,” said Olivia Hough, A Springfield city planner. “We have had people with all kinds of ideas for adaptive reuse of the power plant.”

The Lake Springfield Master Plan has been a vision in the works. The hiring of the consulting firm will get the ball moving.

The Lake Springfield area has been around since 1957, created by City Utilities to support the James River Power Station. Now, after the implosion of the power station, the city has received $800,000 in grant money to move forward with a “master plan,” which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

Olivia Hough says the main focus right now is public feedback.

”CMT will be working hand in hand with our various city departments, City Utilities, nonprofits, and the larger community neighborhood residents to really pull something together,” said Hough.

“We are excited and proud to be part of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to work with our community leaders and agency partners to reimagine where the vision of Lake Springfield intersects with nature, recreation, and economic development,” said Steve Prange, CMT Vice President. “We realized early on that we were going to need a very unique team for this project.”

City leaders believe the plan will be a catalyst for new economic development and recreational opportunities for the Lake Springfield area, identified as a redevelopment opportunity area during the City’s Forward SGF comprehensive planning process. Many community engagement opportunities are planned for this fall.

”I think taking advantage of the health and fitness opportunities for our community is going to be huge,” said Eric Johnson, Springfield Resident. “This is a great park for recreation.”

Other Springfield residents shared they would like to see trail expansion, an amphitheater, and more community engagement.

