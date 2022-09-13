Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43.

Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of Nevada, and a 17-year-old woman from Bronaugh were killed in the crash. Another passenger in the pickup is being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Troopers say no one in the pickup was wearing a seatbelt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
This is the first phase of the James River widening and resurfacing project.
MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week
Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

Latest News

Full sun is in store, with highs back into the middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back into the 80s
Back into the 80s
Springfield Public Schools Community Task force will meet on Tuesday
Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force meeting to review facility needs
Pulaski 911 Center denied ARPA funding