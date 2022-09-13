FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - FBI agents have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.

The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and extorting money from these victims.

“The FBI recently, with this increase in sextortion, has seen a number of juvenile victims feel like they are so isolated, that they feel there is nowhere they can turn for help, and they take their own lives,” said Connor Hagan, public affairs officer with FBI Little Rock. “That is unacceptable. We are here to help them. No one should ever be in the position that they cannot come forward and ask for help.”

Hagan says coercion of a child by an adult to gain sexual child material is a serious crime that can lead to life sentences.

Parents need to speak with children and be aware of their apps. Encourage social media literacy, and refrain from encrypted apps like WhatsApp or Signal.

“I think the most basic information to tell teens is that they should not be speaking to anyone online that they do not know in real life,” said Hagan.

April Benefiel is the director at Grandma’s House in Harrison and also a children’s victim advocate. She says the increasing rate of these extortion schemes is alarming.

“It’s not about whether they’re a good kid or a bad kid, they’re all doing it, and they have to be taught,” she said. “Anytime you put something on the web, it’s out there. It doesn’t matter if it’s Snapchat and you think it’s deleted. It’s still out there.”

If you know someone who may be a victim of sextortion in Arkansas, contact the FBI’s Arkansas Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force at 501-221-9100. Resources like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are also available. CLICK HERE: https://www.missingkids.org/theissues/sextortion

Learn more about the FBI’s efforts to prevent sextortion. CLICK HERE: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/sextortion

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.