Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard.

Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital.

