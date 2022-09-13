Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard.
Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.