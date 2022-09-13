Pulaski County 911 Center denied ARPA funding for extra pay for employees

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County’s ARPA funding committee denied a request for the county’s 911 center to receive premium pay.

The committee denied the request based on a lack of COVID-19 exposure. Out of the four tiers listed in the ARPA guidelines, 911 operators are at the lowest risk for exposure.

“Deputies were coming up here to retrieve their paperwork and stuff twice a day. We also have the public that comes in because we do other things.” Said Pulaski 911 director Michelle Graves, “But the responders actually come in and come into the center into the dispatch center, as well as just the general public coming in.”

When the ruling of the unanimous denial came down, Graves found out through a blog post following the meeting on Thursday. The committee didn’t tell them until the next morning.

Then, the committee added to their reasoning of a lack of COVID exposure, saying that the panel felt employee retention is “not a justified reason for premium pay.” Graves says that makes her employees feel undervalued and non-essential.

And they’re not alone. The public feels the same way, putting up a sign in town reading “911 Dispatchers Have Always Been ESSENTIAL.” Graves thinks that with all the hardships her employees went through during the pandemic, they deserve compensation

“It would be very rewarding to be able to give them additional pay to reward them for what they did during the pandemic. But now it’s a little bit more than the pay a little. Now it’s more. I feel like I just don’t matter.” She said, “I feel like in our hillbilly terms, I feel like I just got slapped across the face.”

