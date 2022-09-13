Some area Amazon Warehouse workers asking for pay raises and safer working conditions

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Concerns of low pay, dangerous working conditions, and more are coming from workers at a local Amazon Warehouse. News 4 first heard similar concerns after a tornado ripped through the Edwardsville location last December, killing six people. Now, St. Peters employees are saying it’s time for change for all Metro workers.

“It’s considered to be one of the largest companies in the world, and their employees are getting treated like crap. So, we have to speak out, we have to reach forward,” George Davis said.

Davis has worked at STL8′s St. Peters warehouse for more than two years now. He said the bad working conditions and minimal pay have existed the entire time he’s worked there. However now, he and dozens of other workers aren’t staying silent any longer.

“We have loose wires and stuff like that at work. It’s not safe to work that way. We have little bitty spaces to drive our forklifts. Everyone there is going to have an accident because it’s so small and it’s very unsafe,” Davis said.

Davis said he’s been struggling with his salary for years now. He said he believes Amazon should pay their employees better for the amount of work they’re doing, especially in a competitive job market like we’re seeing today. Another Amazon worker we talked to said she’s struggling to feed her kids and pay her bills.

“I am a single mom with four kids, so life is hard. I’m always busy, and then I come to work and I’m barely getting paid. I don’t make enough money to pay my bills or pay for the hour of gas it takes me to get here. I visit food banks when I can,” Kayla Breitbarth said.

Breitbarth’s been working for Amazon for more than three years now. She said she feels forced to look for other employment opportunities because Amazon isn’t paying their workers like other companies and she said she doesn’t feel valued.

Davis, Breitbarth and dozens of other STL8 workers are asking Amazon corporate and their management for the following: a pay increase of at least $10/hour, removing the 36-month cap on wage increases, upping pay for cross-trained employees, safety enhancements and better working conditions, and electronic access to Amazon policies while offsite.

Workers said they’re hoping for a productive conversation among them, management and Amazon corporate after they hold a press conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

