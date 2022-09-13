Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force meeting to review facility needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders will meet with a community task force to evaluate the current condition of buildings and prioritize improvements.

The school district will host a meeting Tuesday night that is open to the public. For the past two months, the Community Task Force on Facilities has been meeting to evaluate the current condition of SPS school buildings, prioritize the need for improvements, and recommend the next steps.

“We’ve actually made it into all the schools that were on the list, which was really eye-opening for some of those because you hadn’t been in them, and some of them were in worse condition than what I had in my mind,” said Community Task Force co-chair David Hall “Then some of them were in better condition than what I had in my mind.”

Task force members have met five times to review and study data and tour district schools. The group has reviewed demographic and enrollment data, economic and growth trends, funding structures, and the district’s facilities master plan. At tonight’s meeting, the group will go over the needs of the elementary schools and provide updates to phase one of the master plans for improvements.

“At this week’s meeting, we’ll end up going through some of the last of the foundational things,” said Hall. “So, for example, visiting with the bond Council really understanding how the bonds work. At the last meeting, we had a presentation about the school’s finances and how they work in general, as well as elections. This time, it’s really getting down into the nitty gritty of bonds and what the implications are. Timing is now a good time. Is it not a good time? You know, from a financial standpoint.”

The task force toured 12 SPS buildings and will prioritize upcoming improvement projects. Tuesday night, the group will discuss the tours of the elementary schools and phase one of the master plan.

“I was kind of surprised about how inaccessible some of our buildings still are here in the Springfield public school systems,” said Hall. “There’s some that don’t have an elevator in them.”

The community task force will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kraft Administration Center.

