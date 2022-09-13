Springfield woman shares brain aneurysm survival story to encourage others to learn warning signs

#TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms.
#TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms.(ky3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - #TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms.

1 in 50 has an unruptured brain aneurysm they don’t even know about, one study found, and one local woman who survived hopes to share early signs.

On October 15, 2019, Jennifer Laney says she worked hard on her real estate business. She had just done a quick flight to Atlanta and back to Springfield when it happened. She had a brain aneurysm.

“So I started to get a headache on Friday really bad,” Laney says. “I don’t remember my mother rushing me to the emergency room.

An early sign of a brain aneurysm is headaches which were something she had been experiencing but didn’t know why.

Other signs:

-Blurred vision

-Stiff Neck

-Sensitivity to light

Laney says she was looking at a 1% survival with her brain aneurysm. She feels lucky and believes telling others about the early signs could save their life too.

“So now I live every day knowing that any minute,” Laney says. “I chose joy and peace. There is no urgency.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
generic crash
Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri Supreme Court won’t weigh recreational pot lawsuit
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the second half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs’ Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game...
Chiefs’ Mahomes still thrives on proving naysayers wrong
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 8,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 850 new cases