Springfield woman shares brain aneurysm survival story to encourage others to learn warning signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - #TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms.

1 in 50 has an unruptured brain aneurysm they don’t even know about, one study found, and one local woman who survived hopes to share early signs.

On October 15, 2019, Jennifer Laney says she worked hard on her real estate business. She had just done a quick flight to Atlanta and back to Springfield when it happened. She had a brain aneurysm.

“So I started to get a headache on Friday really bad,” Laney says. “I don’t remember my mother rushing me to the emergency room.

An early sign of a brain aneurysm is headaches which were something she had been experiencing but didn’t know why.

Other signs:

-Blurred vision

-Stiff Neck

-Sensitivity to light

Laney says she was looking at a 1% survival with her brain aneurysm. She feels lucky and believes telling others about the early signs could save their life too.

“So now I live every day knowing that any minute,” Laney says. “I chose joy and peace. There is no urgency.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.