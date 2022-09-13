Taney County, Mo. Ambulance District’s new cots provide additional safety for paramedics and patients

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Ambulance District is installing new cots in trucks this week. It comes at a pretty hefty cost.

The Power Pro 2 Stryker cots and loading systems will soon be in all 12 trucks fleet-wide. The cots auto-load into the ambulance and support up to 700 pounds.

“It is a lot safer for our staff,” said TCAD Public Information Officer Johnathan Tudor. “Back injuries and strains are one of our biggest problems as far as workforce injuries.”

Tudor says TCAD currently pays around $150,000 yearly in workman’s comp premiums. The new cots have the potential to lower injuries and those costs.

”Every time someone goes out on a workman’s comp injury, or they go out on disability, that’s years of knowledge and years of experience that we lose,” said Tudor. “Keeping them here, keeping them healthy, it’s a good thing for our community.”

The cots also have a safe transport position for patients, four seat belts versus three, and they’re about 50 pounds lighter than the old cots.

”That’s going to help the paramedics; it’s that much less weight we’re having to pick up every time we move these things.”

Tudor says the department frequently transports hip injury patients. On those calls, paramedics usually have to stuff pillows underneath their knees to make them more comfortable.

”A new thing with these cots is the knees will lock in an upward position,” Tudor said.

American Response vehicle crews are installing the new cots this week. It’s a very extensive process. The power load system is bolted into the ambulance’s frame and must be completely re-wired. One truck has been completed so far and has already transported a few patients Tuesday. Paramedic Leann Hesemann says they’re all very excited about the new addition.

”It’s got a lot more balance for us,” said Hesemann. “It’s going to be a lot easier, not only on us but our first responders around the community. Just making sure we’re all keeping our backs in tact and keeping ourselves safe.”

Tudor says the new cots and power loading system costs around $600,000 to equip the entire fleet. The department’s capital improvement budget paid for the costs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.