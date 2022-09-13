Taney County, Mo. Ambulance District’s new cots provide additional safety for paramedics and patients

The Taney County Ambulance District is having new cots installed in trucks this week. It comes...
The Taney County Ambulance District is having new cots installed in trucks this week. It comes at a pretty hefty cost.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Ambulance District is installing new cots in trucks this week. It comes at a pretty hefty cost.

The Power Pro 2 Stryker cots and loading systems will soon be in all 12 trucks fleet-wide. The cots auto-load into the ambulance and support up to 700 pounds.

“It is a lot safer for our staff,” said TCAD Public Information Officer Johnathan Tudor. “Back injuries and strains are one of our biggest problems as far as workforce injuries.”

Tudor says TCAD currently pays around $150,000 yearly in workman’s comp premiums. The new cots have the potential to lower injuries and those costs.

”Every time someone goes out on a workman’s comp injury, or they go out on disability, that’s years of knowledge and years of experience that we lose,” said Tudor. “Keeping them here, keeping them healthy, it’s a good thing for our community.”

The cots also have a safe transport position for patients, four seat belts versus three, and they’re about 50 pounds lighter than the old cots.

”That’s going to help the paramedics; it’s that much less weight we’re having to pick up every time we move these things.”

Tudor says the department frequently transports hip injury patients. On those calls, paramedics usually have to stuff pillows underneath their knees to make them more comfortable.

”A new thing with these cots is the knees will lock in an upward position,” Tudor said.

American Response vehicle crews are installing the new cots this week. It’s a very extensive process. The power load system is bolted into the ambulance’s frame and must be completely re-wired. One truck has been completed so far and has already transported a few patients Tuesday. Paramedic Leann Hesemann says they’re all very excited about the new addition.

”It’s got a lot more balance for us,” said Hesemann. “It’s going to be a lot easier, not only on us but our first responders around the community. Just making sure we’re all keeping our backs in tact and keeping ourselves safe.”

Tudor says the new cots and power loading system costs around $600,000 to equip the entire fleet. The department’s capital improvement budget paid for the costs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
This is the first phase of the James River widening and resurfacing project.
MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week

Latest News

Former MSU Head Coach Dave Steckel hired for new coaching gig
Full sun is in store, with highs back into the middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat is returning
Summer heat returning
FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the...
FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas