On Your Side: Now is a great time to buy a used phone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) If you need a new phone, you can buy the latest generation iPhone this week. The iPhone 14 will cost you about $1,000. If you don’t want to dig that deep into your pockets, buy used, pre-owned, or refurbished.

Some experts say this is the best time of the year to buy a phone because of the used selection. With Apple’s latest device hitting store shelves, that means many will sell their so-called old phones. Those are not really old. Take advantage of that. You’ll save hundreds and get a better phone.

Jason Mohler with CPR Cell Phone Repair Springfield will make you a deal.

“Typically they’ll start out at $200 for the older iPhone 7 Plus. Then they’ll go all the way up to iPhone 12 is $600,” he said.

If you buy used, get a warranty. Understand what it does and does not cover. Ask if it’s included in the price. Also, ask if there’s a refund policy. Will you get cash back or store credit? Before you buy, check the battery’s health. Replace it if it’s below 85 percent.

“From the home screen, you just go into settings, battery, battery health and you can see this one’s maximum capacity is 100%,” said Mohler.

In addition to the savings, buying a refurbished phone is good for the environment, because it extends the lifespan of the device, keeping it out of landfills.

No doubt there are perks with a brand new phone, but if you don’t want all the latest bells and whistles, pre-owned is a good option.

Refurbished phones offered by manufacturers, cell phone carriers, and retailers are generally certified, which means phones are inspected and upgraded to good working condition.

Most consumer experts shy away from buying a used phone from individuals on Craigslist, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace. You don’t have protections. Just because it can power up and look good at first glance, doesn’t mean much.

It could be stolen or not paid off.

Here’s how to check if it’s a stolen phone.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.