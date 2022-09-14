Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation

An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.
An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.(Meghan Smith/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation.

Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14.

An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.
An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.(Meghan Smith/KFVS)

Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene.

The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department said they responded just before 3 a.m., along with members of eight other area departments.

An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.
An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.(Meghan Smith/KFVS)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks.
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme

Latest News

Rebecca Ruud/Greene County Courtroom
Judge sentences Rebecca Ruud for abandoning her daughter’s corpse in Ozark County
A crash involving a motorcycle between Springfield and Willard
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.
Caleb Self Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in death investigation in Benton County, Mo., turns himself in
Springfield-Greene County Health Department hosts sensory inclusive vaccine clinic
With the addition of some high clouds today, temperatures may actually cool a degree or two in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today could be the coolest for a whlie