Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation.

Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14.

An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation. (Meghan Smith/KFVS)

Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene.

The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department said they responded just before 3 a.m., along with members of eight other area departments.

