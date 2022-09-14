College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast

A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious package.(WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A police bomb squad sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday to examine a pair of suspicious packages, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person.

Boston police said they were investigating a package that apparently exploded when it was opened near the university’s Holmes Hall, which is home to Northeastern’s creative writing program. The FBI was assisting the investigation, NBC Boston reported.

Meanwhile, the bomb squad was at the scene of a second package near the city’s prestigious Museum of Fine Arts.

Authorities declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries.

Police responded shortly before 7:30 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.

Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston. WCVB said one of its reporters, Mike Beaudet, was teaching a class there at the time. Beaudet told the station his class was moved outside but that neither he nor his students heard an explosion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Texas officials said 33-year-old Canton Echols sent messages to the mother of a 31-year-old man...
Sheriff: Murder suspect sent texts from victim’s phone to his mother to throw off investigators