Cox Medical Center Branson launches “Meds-to Beds” program for patients

By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson launched a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes.

The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.

“I start here in the pharmacy, and then I got to wherever the patient room is that needs the medication brought to them,” said Filczer. “It’s just back and forth all day.”

Filczer says the program helps guarantee patients get their meds when they leave because when a patient is about to be discharged, the last thing they want to do is stand in line at a pharmacy waiting for their prescriptions.

“When they don’t take their medications, there is a higher risk they have readmission because they’re not taking either their insulin, their heart medications, stroke medications, whatever it may be.”

She says patients’ faces usually light up when she comes into their room with prescriptions because it means they’re about to go home.

Patient Heather Evans says she is grateful for the program because it will save her a lot of time when she leaves. She says it’s also one less thing she has to worry about.

“It’s awesome. I just go from here to home,” said Evans. “I live an hour and a half away, so it’s convenient.”

Wendy Anderson is a registered nurse at Cox Branson. She says they do not want them to stay by themselves when they discharge patients after post-opt-anesthesia.

“We don’t want family members taking them home and then leaving them to pick up medications, so it just makes sure they have that in hand before they go home,” Anderson said.

CoxHealth leaders say patients must also have access to the most affordable prescription offers.

”We talk directly to the manufacturers, we look for what we’d call a copay card, things that can bring costs down when that super expensive medication is needed,” said CoxHealth’s ambulatory care pharmacy director Ryan Baker. “Let’s see what resources are out there.”

Staff says patients always have the option to get a prescription somewhere else. However, they want to ensure they have the medicine in hand and understand its regimen, especially if a medicine changes.

