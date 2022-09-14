CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Springfield police say 28-year-old Wesly Edward Morgan is also a suspect in car thefts.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Wesley Edward Morgan, 28
Wesley Edward Morgan, 28(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts.

Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police describe him as approximately 6′1″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

