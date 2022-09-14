CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Wesley Edward Morgan, 28 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts.

Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police describe him as approximately 6′1″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

