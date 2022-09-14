Friends of the Library host 37th annual book sale in Springfield

If you’re looking for a great book, or several, to add to your reading list, then you can head...
If you’re looking for a great book, or several, to add to your reading list, then you can head down to the fairgrounds for the friends of the library sale(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a great book, you can head down to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield for the 37th annual Friends of the Library sale.

It is the largest sale to date. It features 250,000 items. Many will cost you $1 or less. Besides books, you can purchase DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks, vinyl records, games, and puzzles. The money raised from the sale goes to support the green county library. These funds have paid for the upkeep of buildings, educational programs, and additional materials that the library may need.

“In my mind, a library is an oasis,” said Friends of the Library President Steve Long. “For example, Park Central Library, it’s a place you can go and sit down in the quiet people that might need a little bit of time and quiet. Also, the computer assets you can go on to use computers. And a good book in your hand is never going to get off.”

The support makes it possible to pay for other library resources.

“Reading is important, and it’s just been proven time and again, so by this sale by the money we raised, the library district can do things that otherwise they either couldn’t do because of their budget or that they couldn’t do just because they didn’t have the money,” said Long

The sale is happening at the Ozark Empire Fair Eplex Wednesday-Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Half Price Day
  • Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m - $1 and $5 Bag Day

Friends Night Preview Sale* -- Tuesday, September 13, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cash or check only; credit cards are not accepted at this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

